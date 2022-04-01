FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

BMO stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

