FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.