FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $468.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.