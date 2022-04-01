Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.56.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 4,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

