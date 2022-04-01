Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.56.
NASDAQ GLPG traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 4,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.77.
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
