Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:GLXY traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.92. 933,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,974. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$46.70.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

