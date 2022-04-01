Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:GLXY traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.92. 933,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,974. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$46.70.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
