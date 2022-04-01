Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

