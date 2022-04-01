Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $0.80 at Cormark

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.30.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). On average, analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.