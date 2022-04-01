GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $166.58

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.58, but opened at $193.20. GameStop shares last traded at $185.99, with a volume of 51,119 shares trading hands.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

