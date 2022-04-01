Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 13,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,827. Garmin has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.
About Garmin (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.