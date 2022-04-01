Gary Souverein Sells 15,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,878,665.75.

Gary Souverein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. The company has a market cap of C$261.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.67. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

