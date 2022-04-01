Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT Lowered to €120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $114.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

