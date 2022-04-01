Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $384,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

