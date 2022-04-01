Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) versus Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Financial Review

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14%

4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 4.10 -$416.90 million N/A N/A Mexco Energy $2.80 million 12.28 $160,000.00 $0.71 22.82

Mexco Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Genel Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy (Get Rating)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

