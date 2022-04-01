Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

GBIO opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $418.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.13. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

