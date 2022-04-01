Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Shares of GNMSF stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $357.10. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $300.45 and a one year high of $500.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.37.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

