Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.
Shares of GNMSF stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $357.10. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $300.45 and a one year high of $500.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.37.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
