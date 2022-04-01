Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.26. 202,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,327. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 92.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

