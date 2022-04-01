Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.21. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

