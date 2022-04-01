Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,417.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Getlink from €16.20 ($17.80) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getlink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $15.60 on Friday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

