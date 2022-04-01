Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.
Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.