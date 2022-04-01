Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

