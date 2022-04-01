Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

