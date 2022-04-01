Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

NYSE:GIL opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

