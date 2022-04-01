Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

