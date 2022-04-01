Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GAIN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,983. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

