Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $28.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 3,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.