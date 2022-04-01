Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE GKOS traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.04. 11,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $19,678,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Glaukos by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

