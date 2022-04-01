GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,655.80 ($21.69) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,594.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

