Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 10,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,853. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

