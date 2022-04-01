Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.90. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

