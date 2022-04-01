Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $35.56

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $34.33. Global-e Online shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 7,518 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $63,913,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $11,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 153.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.