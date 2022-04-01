Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQ opened at $27.01 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

