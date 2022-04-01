Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

