Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.57.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.51. 12,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.