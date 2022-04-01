GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.