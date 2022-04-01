GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.