GMS (NYSE:GMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Get GMS alerts:

NYSE GMS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,445. GMS has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in GMS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in GMS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in GMS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.