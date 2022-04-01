Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Holdings Lessened by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises 3.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

