Grain Co Continental Sells 671,661 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

RIBT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 582,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

