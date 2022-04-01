Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTBIF shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.