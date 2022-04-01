GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHG. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $5.02 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $517.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.