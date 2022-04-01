Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $346,859,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

UNH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $510.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. The stock has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $521.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.