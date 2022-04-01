Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $394.27 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

