Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 56,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

