Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.94. 246,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,894. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.68 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

