Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.95. 59,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,768. The company has a market cap of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $295.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

