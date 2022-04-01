Greggs’ (GRG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRG. Barclays decreased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.75) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,474 ($32.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,534.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,865.68. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.10).

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.71) per share, for a total transaction of £189,394.83 ($248,093.83).

About Greggs (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.