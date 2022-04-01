Greif (NYSE:GEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:GEF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. 4,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

