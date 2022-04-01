Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.73. The company had a trading volume of 739,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,257. The firm has a market cap of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $650.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

