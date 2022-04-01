Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.12. 1,300,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

