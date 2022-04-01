Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.50 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.