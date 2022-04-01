Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.22. The company had a trading volume of 814,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

