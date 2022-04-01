Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. 3,065,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

